People in Longview and Tyler, Texas have been feeling the inflation at the pump, at the grocery store, and while doing other shopping.

Now that the election is over, many of us in East Texas are ready to focus on other things and have a sincere hope that prices, which have already dropped some, will continue to drop and make life easier for the general population.

While we continue to hope that comes to pass, there are some concerns about the tariff proposals put forth by President-elect Donald Trump and his team. Some say that when and if they are set in motion once the new administration takes over, prices may actually go UP.

Some hope and believe the Trump trade plan will eventually cause prices to drop for East Texans, although some reports say that may not be what comes to pass--at least not initially.

An article from Business Insider outlined 6 products that could have a price increase if the tariff proposals are activated.

The article states that 'some companies that produce apparel and auto parts have already started preparing to raise prices if Trump enacts his plans, and some trade experts predicted that a range of industries, including electronics and appliances, would see higher prices.'

President-elect Trump has said that consumer prices wouldn't be impacted by his tariff proposals. The hope, it seems, is that these tariffs would encourage American manufacturing, which we are all for in Texas.

While that is the hope, there are some reports shared by some 'trade experts' that, at least for awhile, some products will become more expensive.

Here are 6 products that could become more expensive under the new tariff proposals:

