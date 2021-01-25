Is It A Hot Flash Or Anxiety?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Are you starting to experience your own 'personal summers?' Are you hitting menopause or is that 'power surge' something else?

I've always been a face sweater. I absolutely hate it! I've tried all kinds of crazy products from Amazon, makeup primers, even Botox to eliminate the problem. I always assumed maybe my hormones were out of whack, but what if it's anxiety?

I decided to do some searching around the internet. Here's what HopkinsMedicine.org has to say about hot flashes - 'sudden surges of hot skin and sweat associated with menopause and perimenopause — start for most women in their 40s. If that's news to you, take a deep breath. First, hot flashes occur less frequently in perimenopause (the pre-menopause years) than during menopause.'

Then I Googled the question, 'hot flashes or anxiety?' The search auto-filled so I'm definitely not the first person to look for answers. It turns out the answer is kind of circular. Healthline.com says:

Hot flashes and anxiety are both common symptoms of menopause. When you have a hot flash, you may feel anxious — and when you’re anxious about something, you may suddenly experience a hot flash. There are a number of medical treatments, including hormone therapy, that can reduce hot flashes and anxiety. There are also nonmedical alternatives that may reduce anxiety and hot flashes, including lifestyle changes, natural remedies, and talk therapy. While hormone therapy may be the most effective treatment, there are significant risks to weigh. Menopause, anxiety, and hot flashes are all connected, so it may take a multifaceted treatment approach to resolve symptoms and ease your transition.

Lovely! Sounds like if you're like me and questioning was that a hot flash or anxiety, it's time to talk to your doctor. That, or carry one of those cell phone or battery-operated fans with you at all times along with a Shamwow!