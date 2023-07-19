Is It Illegal To Collect And Save Rainwater In Texas?

If You've Ever Wondered About This, We Found Out The Answer For You.

Even though we haven't seen too much rain here in East Texas as of late, we were wondering about folks who were interested in or already harvesting rainwater.

If you didn't know, harvesting FREE rainwater is a real thing but believe it or not, there are some places in America where doing this maybe "illegal".

What Is Rainwater Harvesting?

Rainwater harvesting is the process of capturing precipitation and storing it for later use according to Today's Homeowner. Many homeowners have turned to using rainwater as a water source to save money from water bills and for irrigating their gardens, potted plants, or potentially entire yard.

Some homeowners even filter, boil, and drink it, even though some studies advise against it.

Rainwater Harvesting is a legal gray area in the United States.

While there are no federal laws that allow, forbid, or regulate the collection of rainwater, this is mainly a state issue, with each state having different water laws regulating its collection and usage. Some states actually encourage rainwater harvesting and have regulations you have to follow and others downright frown upon it but still allow it.

So, Is Rainwater Harvesting Legal In Texas?

The answer is YES, Its legal to collect rainwater in Texas and its actually encouraged. Texas has multiple regulations on harvesting rainwater, such as requiring written notice to be given to the municipality. But, Texas also offers various incentives like no tax on rain barrels.

So if you're ready to start collecting your own rainwater, go right ahead but check with your local municipality to see what the regulations are.

