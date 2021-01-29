Hobby Lobby Is Getting Rid Of Its 40% Off Coupon

Well if this isn't something to put a damper on your Friday. If you're a crafty person, a DIY-er, or a parent of a kid that waited until the night before to work on a school project, chances are you've been inside a Hobby Lobby store. But now we've got some not-so-great news.

On Friday, Hobby Lobby announced that it is doing away with it's '40% off any one regular priced item' coupon. I'm SORRY Hobby Lobby, but what did we do to you? Who broke your heart?

The company says that the coupon will be sunset on February 28.

Make sure you run and grab anything you've had your eye on, because it is no longer "on sale" like it would be going into the spring.

One person asked on Facebook if the rumors of the coupon going away were true, and Hobby Lobby responded with the dagger to the heart:

As of February 28th, 2021, Hobby Lobby will no longer be offering the 40% off coupon in stores or online. By making this decision, we are intensifying our efforts to discount thousands of items every day. This will offer a better value instead of providing a discount on only one item with the coupon.

It is always our intent to provide you with beyond compare service, great prices and the best selection. We appreciate your understanding during this period of transition and thank you for your continued business.

So the plan looks like it's to bring us better weekly deals that will take the place of the 40% coupon. I'm going to give them a chance, but it's 2021, we're supposed to be done with the bad stuff, right?