Is It Legal To Drive Totally Buck Naked In Texas?

Without admitting it, a lot of people in Dallas, Texas have probably wondered what the answer to that question is at least a time or two. Personally, I can never think of a situation when I'd want to drive my truck totally naked, EVER! You never know what might happen to you when you go out on that drive. However, I have known people who have driven the county roads around East Texas while totally naked and they really enjoyed it along with the freedom that came along with it. Believe it or not, there are people driving along I-20 through Marshall and Longview, Texas right now buck naked!

Now that summer is almost here, you'll see more guys driving their trucks and Jeeps around without their shirts on and let's hope that's all that is bare on the other side of that driver's or passenger's door. After looking through several sources, there seems to be no specific law stating you cannot drive your vehicle in your birthday suit, however, there are laws in Texas concerning nudity along with indecent exposure and lewd and disorderly conduct that could get you into some trouble.

It's safe to say that when you're operating a motor vehicle, you should dress appropriately and plan for anything to happen because if you happen to be in an accident or you had to get out of your vehicle for anything, you could be ticketed for indecent exposure and face a hefty fine. If you were speeding or happened to be pulled over by Texas law enforcement and asked to step out of the vehicle, at that point, you'd be charged with indecent exposure which is a Class B misdemeanor that comes with a fine of up to $2000 and/or up to 180 days in jail.

The bottom line is, pun intended, don't take the chance and drive naked. You could be a distraction to other drivers and no one really wants to see you in your natural state anyways!

But we know there will be those who won't take the warning of the potential risks, so if you do decide to bare it all behind the wheel, you'll want to take these precautions:

understand the nudity and indecent exposure law frontwards and backwards

fill up your tank before you undress

drive conservatively - obey speed limit, use turn signals and come to a complete

stop at stop signs

choose your route carefully

have a cover-up readily available

don't put the top down

be aware of your seat covering material

wear sunscreen

wear shoes

While we're on the subject of being naked in Texas, we've also covered these interesting topics in the past too:

