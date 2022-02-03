Is It Me Or Does Longview Seem To Be Desperate For Little Debbie Ice Cream?
Who knew that a snack cake turned ice cream would be in high demand. Longview residents apparently. When the new batch of Little Debbie snack cake ice cream arrived at local Walmart locations, East Texans were quick to post it online to let others know that it was available, before it quickly sells out.
Once the news breaks that specific freezer sections in Longview Walmarts are stocked with this frozen delight, it gets snatched up faster than schools are closing because of the winter storm! Who knew that a snack cake would turn into sought-after ice cream in Longview. Blue Bell better watch it, their market share could take a hit from this pint-sized ice cream!
It was just last week that the makers of the ice cream made the announcement that they were expanding their new specialty line of snack cake ice creams after successfully launching their Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream in November. We were able to find some this past December and let me tell you, after trying just the Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream I know why there's a run on this stuff. Now I'm pretty confident that the additional flavors are going to be just as delicious.
The Little Debbie Ice Cream flavors that are currently being stocked are:
- Oatmeal Creme Pies
- Cosmic Brownies
- Zebra Cakes
- Honey Buns
- Strawberry Shortcake Rolls
- Swiss Rolls
- Nutty Bars
After seeing this being posted on the All Things Longview social media page, people in Longview are clamoring for the Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Nutty Bars and Zebra Cakes. It's the other comments that are being posted that make me laugh though. People are buying for others, while some are contemplating gym memberships over ice cream!