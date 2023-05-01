I think we may have found one of the sweetest, most adorable Airbnbs we've ever seen. And the best news? It's not too far from us.

A couple in Waco, Texas operates one of the most delightful places you could ever stay anywhere in the world. And thankfully, it's not too far from East Texas. Clearly, these folks are big fans of one of the most popular desserts of all time: ICE CREAM.

This entire home has a cheerful ice cream theme--from the kitchen to the bedrooms, and all around you'll see it in the artwork and furniture. In my opinion, this would be one of the MOST amazing places of all time to host an epic slumber party for your kiddo. (I'm thinking of hosting one for my adult friends, too.)

This Waco, Texas Airbnb is cheerful and whimsical while offering everything you need for a more than comfortable stay.

This charming place sleeps up to 8 guests and offers a well-stocked kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a soaking tub, a coffee bar, and arguably some of the most delightful wallpaper you've ever seen. It's also placed on some quiet acreage, so you have plenty of space to feel as if you've really "gotten away." At the same time, this place is just a short drive from some of the highlights of Waco--including the Magnolia Silos, Baylor, and Lake Waco.

The Airbnb ad invites you to "follow the swirls of color to the loft, complete with board games and fun seating."

Yeah, one of my favorite rooms in the home is the loft area. It just looks like so much fun with its colorful seating, ice cream decor, and retro Ms. Pac-Man video game. But I also adore the main bathroom's soaking tub and the master bedroom's beautiful bed and headboard with the floral background with the pink neon sign that reads "Treat Yo Self!"

And this seems to be the perfect place to do just that. If you're ready to add a few "sprinkles" to your next Texas road trip, this may be just exactly what you're looking for. (The link to the property is below, by the way.)

Here's the link to the Airbnb listing, if you're interested.

