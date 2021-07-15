Life has been pretty crazy lately, mostly brought on by myself but now I need your assistance. So it all started when Savannah and I decided to sell our home and build a home here in East Texas. We are more than excited to get the keys to our new home which could be anytime between September and November. But of course we already sold our old home which means we will be staying in an Extended Stay type of place until our home is finished. We planned to be making dinner out of our Instant Pot and with the move my wife finally got the air fryer she has been wanting, but we need your help with recipes.

So, it's Savannah and I plus our two dogs in a room. The living arrangements aren't forever, but we can't eat out all the time. We have been using the Instant Pot and Air Fryer quite a bit but we seem to go back to the same recipes because we know they are good.

This is Where We Truly Need Your Help

What are your favorite recipes to create through these kitchen gadgets? We have been eating lots of meat and veggies, also we found a great recipe for Rice & Beans. But if you have any other suggestions please send them my way.

Your Suggestions Are Much Better Than Google

Yes, I could just Google some recipes but I trust people more than a search engine. I swear I'm not being lazy, I just want some real suggestions of delicious recipes. You can always comment on this post and I will try out your recipe or email me directly at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com. THANK YOU FOR YOUR HELP!