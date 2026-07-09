TYLER, TEXAS -- Well, if you've ever gone into a Brookshire's store in East Texas for one thing, and somehow walked out an hour later with a basket full of goodies, you're going to have another reason to linger even longer. A very popular Tyler BBQ hotspot will be operating a full restaurant inside the store.

Ground Has Officially Been Broken on West Tyler's New Store

Ground was officially broken today on a brand new Brookshire's store coming to West Tyler, and this one sounds like it's going to be a little different. According to CBS19, it's expected to open its doors in the fall of 2027 near Loop 323 and Earl Campbell Parkway, and the plan includes more than groceries.

Stanley's Won't Just Have a Counter. It'll Have a Full Restaurant.

The big surprise? Stanley's Famous Pit Barbecue is opening a full restaurant inside the new Brookshire's. Nope. Not just a little counter, not that we wouldn't love even that. The barbecue will actually be smoked on-site, and there will be a full bar and outdoor patio seating. Another place to get a Mother Clucker?! Yes, please.

Read More: The BBQ Joint That Still Makes The Best Damn Sandwich In Texas

The New Brookshire's Will Include Even More Amenities

In case you're curious, they're also planning a Starbucks, gas pumps, and a pizza station similar to what we've grown to love at FRESH. So yeah, it sounds like they're creating one of those third spaces we all love, where you can grab groceries, fill up the truck, meet a friend for lunch, and maybe leave with brisket sandwiches you weren't planning to buy but are so glad you did.

Why This Partnership Feels Like a Win for Tyler

I kind of adore seeing East Texas businesses collaborating like this. It says something about where Tyler is headed...and we like where that's going.

Would This Make You Stay Longer at the Grocery Store?

So what do you think — is this your kind of grocery store, or are you a 'get in, get out, and don't make contact with anybody' shopper? Let me know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

I gotta tell you, I tend to linger at grocery stores, and FRESH has long been one of my favorite places to be, so I can't wait for this new Brookshire's to open. But even for quick shoppers, I don't see any reason you can't shop quickly and grab a pizza or a Mother Clucker on your way out.

Crowd Shots: Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival 2026! What a DAY we had with you, East Texas! Thank you for making Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival everything that it is year after year. We couldn't have done it without you! Check out these shots from the event and see if you can spot yourself and your friends. We'll see you in 2027! Gallery Credit: Jamie Goode Studios