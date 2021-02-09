It’s A Southern Thing: Scottish Dude Tries Southern Treats

We have some foods and snacks in the South that most have either never heard of or may have heard of but never tried. Moon Pies, so good. Chic-O-Sticks, sweet treat. Pork skins, come on, so good. The folks over at the very funny, It's A Southern Thing Youtube channel, brought in a Scottish friend to try some our favorite Southern treats. One of which, as a lifelong Southerner, I had never heard of.

Let's go through the many snacks presented to this Scotsman.

It's A Southern Thing via Youtube

Moon Pies are the absolute best. I will argue with anyone about it. You have to have the banana flavored ones. The chocolate ones are good but the banana ones are the best.

It's A Southern Thing via Youtube

Goo Goo Clusters are up next. I'll be honest, I've only had one or two of these sweet treats. They are very good, though. I believe it was the original with the nougat. Nougat is so good in just about any candy treat.

It's A Southern Thing via Youtube

Next up is a snack I have never heard of but would like to try, Cheese Straws. I would assume these are just like they sound, cheese baked into the shape of a straw. A mild cheddar would be really good, maybe a pepper jack. I will have to look for these and try them out.

It's A Southern Thing via Youtube

The Chick-O-Stick is a Texas original and oh so good. It's basically the inside of a Butterfinger. It's also a rare feat to find one that is not already broken. If you find an unbroken Chick-O-Stick, photograph it and keep for a memory.

It's A Southern Thing via Youtube

Pork Skins, or pork rinds, or whatever you want to call them are a great snack. The ones they have with the Louisiana Hot Sauce are the best. They are perfect for any road trip or day at the lake.

It's A Southern Thing via Youtube

Something I have not taken the chance to make is fresh pimento cheese. Until then, I'll take just about any store bought spread. It's great in a sandwich, it's best on a Ritz cracker, it's good just dipping some out with a spoon.

It's A Southern Thing via Youtube

And to close out the samplings, we have a Coke with peanuts poured in. If you have never tried this, do it. The saltiness added to the Coke is great along with the peanut slightly absorbing some Coke is really good.

Overall, it seems the Scotsman enjoyed his Southern snack tasting.

