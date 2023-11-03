It’s Coming! Gilmer’s Powerful 3rd Annual CUTX Fall Festival

On Saturday November 11th, you're invited to Gilmer, TX for the 3rd Annual CUTX Fall Festival, right smackdab in the Gilmer Town Square, hosted by the Credit Union of Texas.

Get our free mobile app

Come on out, and bring the family, for a full day of family fun and live music. There will be four bands taking the stage, and several free activities for all ages. You can see the full line up for the day below.

It's time for the 3rd Annual CUTX Fall Festival is back and happening right in the heart of the Gilmer Town Square. This year's festival is packed with fun for all ages, including live music, yard games, food trucks, local vendors, and other fun activities for kids. See the full line up for the day below. Admission is free, so bring your friends and family and get ready to have a blast!

WHEN: Saturday, November 11



WHERE: Gilmer Town Square in Downtown Gilmer

Intersection of Buffalo Street and Davis Street Gilmer, TX 75644

Live Music From:

Casey Baker – 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Braydon Watts – 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Clay Logan Band – 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Dylan Wheeler (Headliner) - 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Free Activities for the kids:

Chalk

Coloring

Bubbles

Yard Games

Make plans to be in Gilmer now, you don't want to miss the 3rd Annual CUTX Fall Fest with Dylan Wheeler, get more details now right here.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to stream Zach Bryan, Whiskey Myers, Koe Wetzel, Flatland Cavalry, Shane Smith & The Saints and all the rest of your favorites without commercial interruption.

15 New Buc-ee's Locations Being Built, 3 in Texas! Here is a look at the 15 new Buc-ee's locations that are in the process of being built. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins