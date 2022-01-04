It’s More Congested In Marshall, TX At US 59 and I-20 Thanks To Construction

Get our free mobile app

ROAD CONSTRUCTION. Those are the two words that just get the blood of East Texas drivers boiling. For those drivers in Marshall that use the US Highway 59 and Interstate 20 intersection, it's getting worse before it gets any better, but it'll be worth it once the entire project is complete though.

The construction signs have been in place for a while now and now that it's stopped raining it's time for the major work to begin. To comply with new state regulations when it comes to highways with high rates of freight traffic, the US 59 bridge over I-20 in Marshall must be raised a total of three feet to accommodate this traffic. The bridge over I-20 will be going from a height of 16 feet up to 19 feet. This means the current US 59 bridge will need to be demolished and replaced.

TXDOT began restricting travel to one lane in each direction this past Monday and now they plan on demolishing the northbound lanes beginning Sunday evening, January 9th. Demolition and reconstruction of the northbound lanes will be done as phase one of the project and phase 2 will be the demolition and construction of the southbound lanes. Traffic along I-20 shouldn't be impacted too much.

The entire project should be completed in about 28 months and cost around a little less than $12 million. The new US 59 overpass will take on a whole new look with added sidewalks and bike lanes too. While construction is happening drivers are urged to use caution in the work zone and be aware of workers in the area.

