It's Not Surprising That This State Accent is Number 1 on This List

There's something about an accent. One of the most famous, and one that a majority of people are drawn to and love to listen to, is from actor Sean Connery. His Scottish heritage mixed with that baritone voice was always very comfortable to listen to and was a very attractive trait for him. South of Scotland is England which has its own unique, and very attractive, accent. France and Italy are a couple of other areas in the world with an attractive accent. Even here in the United States each region has its own accent that can almost instantly identify where a person is from. That's why it's no surprise that this southern state took the number one spot on a list of the sexiest accents in the country.

Accents Around the World

Me and my girlfriend were discussing accents this weekend while she was watching one of those 90 Day Fiancé shows on TLC. One of the people was from Thailand I believe. We were talking about how harsh sounding their accent is. Kinda like a German accent that is also very harsh, very abrupt, with their words. Same can be said for a Russian accent. China has a harsh accent, too. I brought up, too, that Japan can have an attractive accent but can also get very harsh in certain situations.

Unique Accents in America

Here in the United States, each region seems to have its own dialect or accent. For instance, if you travel northeast to the New York state and Massachusetts area, both of those locales have such a distinct accent, that you instantly know a person is from there. If you head west to California, there is very distinct slow down in their words and chill factor in their accent that makes them instantly recognizable.

Sexiest Accent in the U.S.A.

For a recent writeup from enjoytravel.com, they decided to rank the 50 Sexiest Accents In The USA. I won't list all 50 hear for you but I will give you the top 10 below. Not surprisingly, Texas came out on top. I'm sure it's the southern charm mixed with that long drawl and the always helpful conjunction of y'all that brought our native Texas accent to the top.

Who can resist a slow, Texan drawl? Not us, and not our community, clearly. The typical Texan accent is a “Southern accent with a twist”, with strong ‘r’s and plenty of ‘Howdy’s’. America’s sexiest accent? We’d have to agree. - enjoytravel.com

So here it is, enjoytravel.com's Top 10 Sexiest Accents In The USA:

