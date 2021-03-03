Jacksonville Hit & Run Suspect Turns Himself In

Police in Jacksonville have been on the hunt for a hit and run driver who allegedly took the life of a pedestrian. The suspect has now turned himself in.

According to a post on Facebook by the Jacksonville Police Department, Josef A. Lustig turned himself into Jacksonville Police officials and was arrested.

On February 28, at about 10:26 P.M., a Jacksonville police officer was traveling in the 3000 block of North Jackson Street when he was flagged down by a motorist. The motorist told the officer that a pedestrian had just been struck by a vehicle. The officer located an injured person in the roadway and summoned help from the Jacksonville Fire Department. The injured man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The pedestrian was identified as 64 year old Regelio H. Martinez, from Jacksonville. Witnesses described a black or blue, newer model Dodge Charger traveling south on Jackson that struck Martinez as he was crossing the street. The driver of the Charger stopped for a short period of time, but then fled north on Jackson Street. The Dodge Charger sustained significant damage to the front of the vehicle and was missing a side mirror.

The vehicle has been located and is being processed as a crime scene while Lustig has been charged with “Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death”, a 2nd degree felony.