Jacksonville Will Celebrate The Tomato At The 37th Annual Tomato Fest On June 12th

Jacksonville is know for their tomatoes and they celebrate it a big way each year.

The tomato is big business in Jacksonville. It's so big they named the high schools' stadium after the tomato, the Tomato Bowl. Plus, while driving through Jacksonville, you'll no doubt see huge 600 pound concrete tomatoes in front of businesses showing their support for the city and the vegetable (which is really a fruit) that made this East Texas town famous. Jacksonville likes to lay claim to being the tomato capital of the world.

This June the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 37th annual Tomato Fest in downtown Jacksonville. It'll be a week long event ending with a huge street festival on Saturday, June 12th and capped off with a street dance. Events during this years' Tomato Fest include the following:

tomato eating contest

salsa contest

best homegrown tomato contest

Tomato Fest 'Diced'

Farm To Table

Mr. & Mrs. Tomato Fest Pageant

dodgeball tournament

soccer tournament

5k run

car show

many more activities and contests

Saturday's big festival kicks off around 8 a.m. as five blocks of downtown Jacksonville will be filled with vendors, food, a Farmer's Market, fried green tomatoes, the site of many tomato competitions and live entertainment and other shows.

It was back in 2010 that Jacksonville's Tomato Fest earned a Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Bowl of Salsa. Hundreds of volunteer took to the steps of the Tomato Bowl to create a 2,672 pound bowl of salsa that was documented by the Food Network show 'Glutton For Punishment'. Part of that world record bowl is still on display on the steps of the football stadium.

Check out the website for all the scheduled activities during Tomato Week in Jacksonville and we look forward to seeing you there too on Saturday, June 12th in downtown Jacksonville.