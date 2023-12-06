Check Out These 10 Special East Texas Weekend Events

Get our free mobile app

Checking out the calendar, East Texans have just three weekends left before the arrival of Christmas! There's still plenty of time for you to find that perfect gift for the special someone in your life, but don't put it off too long or you'll be out of time.

This weekend you can stroll through quite a few holiday markets and special shopping events around and find that perfect gift. When you're done with the shopping, or done for the day, you can hit up a Christmas parade, show, or walk through a lighted trail full of Christmas lights. Plus you might want to keep an umbrella close by on Saturday as there is a chance of rain in the forecast.

There are plenty of activities going on this weekend for you and the family to enjoy.

Here's a look at this weekend's events in East Texas.

For more information on any of these events, click or tap on the event name to be redirected to their official event page or website.

Friday and Saturday

Spring St. - Palestine

The first-ever Palestine Christmas Market will be held at the Meals On Wheels building in Palestine. The two-day shopping event will feature more than 20 specialty boutiques and merchants showcasing handmade, vintage-inspired gifts, along with, artwork, gourmet foods, jewelry, seasonal decorations, housewares, adult and children’s clothing, and so much more! This is a ticketed event and may be purchased through the site (click event name above).

Saturday and Sunday

Maude Cobb Activity Center - Longview

The Longview Jaycees Trade Days will be held at the Longview Convention Complex Exhibit Center. Vendors of all kinds come to buy, sell, trade and swap. Admission and parking are free.

Saturday

Commerce St. - Jacksonville

Put on that Santa hat or reindeer ears and be a part of the 7th annual Jacksonville Jingle Jog 5K and Fun Run. Adult and kid runners and walkers can take part in this family-friendly holiday tradition through Jacksonville. There is a registration fee for this event.

Saturday @ 12n

E. Amherst Dr. - Tyler

Pollard Park has received some improvements and upgrades and the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a grand re-opening of the park. Improvements and new features include new basketball courts, renovated tennis courts, inclusive playground features, a dog park, fencing, connective sidewalks, and more.

Saturday @ 1p

Bergfeld Park - Tyler

Enjoy the Winter Fest as Santa visits the children. This free, family-friendly event will include a tree decorating contest, writing letters to Santa, handmade decorative crafts, games, local vendors, and much more!

Lighted Christmas Parade

Saturday @ 6:30p

downtown Canton

The City Of Canton will usher in the Christmas season with the annual lighted Christmas parade on Saturday evening around the square. The parade will begin at 6:30p.

Sunday

Dodson Auditorium - Kilgore

The world-famous Kilgore Rangerettes precision drill team is proud to present their annual Christmas show featuring their famous high-kicking routines. This is a ticketed event.

Friday - Sunday 6p - 9p

2161 FM 315 - Palestine

Take a stroll through a self-guided magical light-up wonderland in Palestine. You'll have an opportunity to have your pictures taken with Santa (for a fee) and there will also be concessions available for purchase. There is a parking fee, but the trail is free.

select dates

Palestine Depot - Longview

Hop aboard the steam train and take a ride to the North Pole and be a part of the classical movie - 'The Polar Express'. Passengers will enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and being a part of the story. Tickets for this event are available but limited on specific days.

open

locations throughout East Texas

Pack up the kids and the family, bring along some gingerbread cookies and maybe some hot chocolate or coffee, and head to one of the many drive-thru, and now walk-thru, Christmas light parks here in East Texas.

Light Up East Texas 2023

