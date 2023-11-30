7 Fantastic East Texas Events You Must Attend This Weekend
We might not be feeling it at this exact moment, but the rush will soon be on to get all of your Christmas shopping done. This weekend, East Texans have some great opportunities to find that perfect and unique gift for anyone on your list while having some family fun and helping out others that are in need this year.
This weekend there are special shopping events, movie events, baking events, and events that raise awareness for the homeless. Get out and be a part of these East Texas events and have some fun before the rush takes over and you can knock a few things off that gift list at the same time.
Here's a look at this weekend's events in East Texas.
For more information on any of these events, click or tap on the event name to be redirected to their official event page or website.
Mistletoe & Magic
Tyler
Wednesday - Saturday
It's a four-day holiday shopping extravaganza in Tyler. More than 65 specialty boutique vendors will be showcasing antiques, artwork, gourmet foods, jewelry, seasonal decorations, housewares, adult and children’s clothing, gifts and so much more. This is a fundraising event for the Junior League of Tyler.
Canton First Monday Trade Days
Canton
Thursday - Sunday
Shop til you drop at the world's largest and oldest flea market. First Monday Trade Days has more than just a little something for everyone, they have a lot for everyone! There is something there just waiting for you to purchase that you just can't live without. There is also live music and plenty of food to satisfy any appetite.
A Christmas Carol @ Tyler Civic Theater Center
Tyler
Friday - Sunday
Focusing on Dickens’ powerful language, humor and warmth, this charming version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL simply and directly tells the story of the redemption of a human soul. The play follows the ever-powerful story of Scrooge, a lonely miser, who, through the help of spirits and visions from his past, present and future, finds a second chance to become a loving, generous human being. Adapted for a company of six actors, accompanied by a fiddler, the play requires a minimum of sets, costumes and props.
Santa's Bake Shop
Lindale
Saturday
Lindale's Lillie Russell Memorial Library is hosting the 11th annual Santa's Bake Sale. Shop for homemade cookies, play some reindeer games, have your picture taken with Santa and more. It's all about the homemade baked goods and cookies.
Frozen Sing-A-Long @ Liberty Hall
Tyler
Saturday
Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Disney hit movie Frozen, you and the kids can sing along to a special screening of the movie with Elsa, Olaf and all the other Frozen chcaracters.
A Cozy Christmas @ True Vine
Tyler
Saturday
This will be a special night in our community to kickoff the holiday season together.
Featuring: Pictures with Santa Claus, a performance by the TJC Chorale department, TBVC annual tree lighting, carol sing-along, fire pits w/s’more kits and 15 local vendors to shop in the beer garden!
Entry is free but we encourage everyone to bring a “Winter Care Pack” for the homeless.
Holiday Lights In The Garden
Tyler
Saturday
The annual Holiday Lights in the Garden event at the Tyler Rose Garden! This event is free and open to the public. The kickoff evening on Dec. 2 will include food trucks, music and crafts for kids! Lights will be available to enjoy from Dec. 2 to Dec. 23 and Dec. 27 to Dec. 30 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The garden will be closed Dec. 24 and 26. All visitors must enter through the Rose Garden Center.
