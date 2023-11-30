7 Fantastic East Texas Events You Must Attend This Weekend

Get our free mobile app

We might not be feeling it at this exact moment, but the rush will soon be on to get all of your Christmas shopping done. This weekend, East Texans have some great opportunities to find that perfect and unique gift for anyone on your list while having some family fun and helping out others that are in need this year.

This weekend there are special shopping events, movie events, baking events, and events that raise awareness for the homeless. Get out and be a part of these East Texas events and have some fun before the rush takes over and you can knock a few things off that gift list at the same time.

Here's a look at this weekend's events in East Texas.

For more information on any of these events, click or tap on the event name to be redirected to their official event page or website.

Tyler

Wednesday - Saturday

It's a four-day holiday shopping extravaganza in Tyler. More than 65 specialty boutique vendors will be showcasing antiques, artwork, gourmet foods, jewelry, seasonal decorations, housewares, adult and children’s clothing, gifts and so much more. This is a fundraising event for the Junior League of Tyler.

Canton

Thursday - Sunday

Shop til you drop at the world's largest and oldest flea market. First Monday Trade Days has more than just a little something for everyone, they have a lot for everyone! There is something there just waiting for you to purchase that you just can't live without. There is also live music and plenty of food to satisfy any appetite.

Tyler

Friday - Sunday

Focusing on Dickens’ powerful language, humor and warmth, this charming version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL simply and directly tells the story of the redemption of a human soul. The play follows the ever-powerful story of Scrooge, a lonely miser, who, through the help of spirits and visions from his past, present and future, finds a second chance to become a loving, generous human being. Adapted for a company of six actors, accompanied by a fiddler, the play requires a minimum of sets, costumes and props.

Lindale

Saturday

Lindale's Lillie Russell Memorial Library is hosting the 11th annual Santa's Bake Sale. Shop for homemade cookies, play some reindeer games, have your picture taken with Santa and more. It's all about the homemade baked goods and cookies.

Tyler

Saturday

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Disney hit movie Frozen, you and the kids can sing along to a special screening of the movie with Elsa, Olaf and all the other Frozen chcaracters.

Tyler

Saturday

This will be a special night in our community to kickoff the holiday season together.

Featuring: Pictures with Santa Claus, a performance by the TJC Chorale department, TBVC annual tree lighting, carol sing-along, fire pits w/s’more kits and 15 local vendors to shop in the beer garden!

Entry is free but we encourage everyone to bring a “Winter Care Pack” for the homeless.

Tyler

Saturday

The annual Holiday Lights in the Garden event at the Tyler Rose Garden! This event is free and open to the public. The kickoff evening on Dec. 2 will include food trucks, music and crafts for kids! Lights will be available to enjoy from Dec. 2 to Dec. 23 and Dec. 27 to Dec. 30 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The garden will be closed Dec. 24 and 26. All visitors must enter through the Rose Garden Center.

10 Texas Christmas Light Parks That Will Purely Delight You Beyond East Texas, there are many other stunning and mesmerizing Christmas light displays and drive-thru parks that you can visit in Texas. Here are 10 of them. Many of these require some kind of admission fee. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

Weather Inspired Baby Names Expected To Soar in 2024 Younger parents are being drawn to atmospheric-related names when it comes to naming their children. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

Take A Look At The 15 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas Here's a look at the top 20 most dangerous cities in Texas according to PopulationU 2023 survey results. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1