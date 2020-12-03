Jarvis Christian College Receives $50,000 Endowment From AKA’s

Everyone has been impacted by the pandemic including HBCU's like Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins but thankfully they are getting some much needed help.

According to press release, JCC has received an initial endowment of $50,000 from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in partnership with the AKA Educational Advancement Foundation.

The donation comes on the heels of the sorority’s recent third annual HBCU Impact Day initiative where more than $1.5 million was raised in one day for the support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Last year, AKA began the process of donating to HBCUs through the AKA-HBCU Endowment Fund with the goal to donate $10 million within four years. Each HBCU received $50,000 in unrestricted endowment funds as part of a phased approach to help schools reduce student debt through scholarships, fund industry-specific research, recruit and retain top faculty, and other critical operations.

Given the current economic state of our world, in which we are dealing with a global health pandemic and widespread injustice against people of color, now more than ever is the time for historically Black sororities, fraternities and other HBCU supporters to step up and be of service to our historic institutions of higher education. - Dr. Glenda Glover, AKA International President and Chief Executive Officer.

Although HBCU Impact Day has passed, Alpha Kappa Alpha is still accepting donations to support the AKAHBCU Endowment Fund $10 million dollar goal. For more information on the AKA Educational Advancement Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and the sorority’s commitment to HBCUs and the endowment fund and how to donate visit www.AKAEAF.org.