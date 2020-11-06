Jarvis Fest 2020: Giving Day & Virtual House Party On Saturday

While COVID-19 has put a serious damp on what could have been a fun Jarvis Fest 2020, the party rolls on... VIRTUALLY this year but first, we got to take care of business.

Jarvis Christian College, as part of its Jarvis Fest 2020 activities, will be hosting its annual "Giving Day" on Saturday at 1:00 PM. They are trying to raise $10,000 to benefit United Negro College Fund scholarships at JCC. To join in on the action and to donate, check out their Facebook page or visit jarvis.edu.

Let the countdown begin! Our annual Giving Day event launches THIS SATURDAY at 1 PM CST. Join us on social media and... Posted by Jarvis Christian College on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Following "Giving Day" stick around for the Virtual House Party at 6:00 PM hosted by Celebrity The Comedian, Shani Scott and DJ Big Bink with a special performance from the Soulful Sounds Band. They are also raising money for UNCF scholarships at JCC.