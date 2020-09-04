Jason Aldean is in the middle of selling his luxurious beach mansion on St. George Island in Florida, but that doesn't mean he and his family won't get to take any more luxury vacations to the beach. The country superstar and his wife, Brittany, recently purchased another beach house in Santa Rosa, Fla., that sits right on the Gulf of Mexico.

According to Realtor.com, Aldean paid $4.1 million for the new 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,452-square-foot beach house in Santa Rosa in August of 2020. Initially listed at $5 million, the property had been for sale for more than a year.

Aldean's new beachfront villa is located in a very exclusive area on a very private street near Gulf Place, where it's convenient to a lot of shopping, restaurants and other activities available at 30A. The spectacular property affords the singer and his family the opportunity to walk out their back door and down a bridge to their own private beach, and the exterior of the villa features a courtyard with iron gates that includes gas lanterns, a swimming pool and a fountain.

The home's jaw-dropping interior amenities include a downstairs with an open floorplan and oversized windows, chiseled stone floors, a gourmet kitchen, a bedroom and study and a fireplace, with coffered ceilings throughout. The upstairs of the home includes two separate master bedrooms that both overlook the Gulf, as well as two more bedrooms that each have their own attached bathrooms.

The stunning home is also set for whatever weather might blow in from the Gulf. Built in 2005, the house features all-impact windows and doors, as well as Geo-Thermal heating and cooling, cellulose insulation, foam ceiling and floor insulation and more.

Aldean is currently selling his 7-bedroom, 8 1/2 bathroom, 6,983-square-foot beach mansion on St. George Island for $2.95 million.

The superstar may be country music's modern-day king of real estate. He previously owned a 4,000-square-foot rural estate on 1,400 acres southwest of Nashville, which he listed for sale for $4.6 million in 2017, and he and his wife also sold their primary residence, a one-of-a-kind rural castle, for $7 million in 2019.

The Aldeans built their dream home on a piece of rural land outside of Nashville over several years, and they moved in in June. They've shared pictures online of a vast modern mansion that literally looks like a luxury resort, complete with its own bowling alley and a pool area that looks like it belongs at a waterpark. The total square footage of that house and its price tag have not been disclosed publicly.

