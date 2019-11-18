Jazzy’s Markings Make Her Extremely Unique

Jazzy is definitely a one of a kind.

Being a big love bug, Jazzy would make a great companion for another large breed dog and would be best suited in a household with older children because of her stature. She's almost two years old, weighs in at 75 pounds and her markings remind the staff at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler of a Harlequin Great Dane. Jazzy is available for adoption and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Another plus about Jazzy is that she's house trained.

For additional information on adopting Jazzy call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas.

Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.