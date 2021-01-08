Watch ‘Jeopardy!’s Final Tribute to Alex Trebek

“Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for spending the time with us. We’ll see you again next week.”

Those were Alex Trebek’s final words on tonight’s episode of Jeopardy!, his last after decades as the host of the iconic American game show since 1984. Although Trebek passed away last November after a battle with pancreatic cancer, he kept shooting new episodes of Jeopardy! as long as he could. His final episode was recorded in late October, less than two weeks before his death. And because Jeopardy! records shows so far in advance, episodes featuring Trebek have continued to air since his death, into the early days of 2021.

This week, the last of Trebek’s Jeopardy! episodes aired, with tonight’s being his final farewell. After Trebek thanked the audience one last time, the show aired this tribute to its late host, featuring clips from decades of shows, and including some favorite moments and some very funny outtakes. The montage was set to “Once Before I Go” by Peter Allen.

Jeopardy! will continue without Trebek. His first interim replacement is Ken Jennings, the winningest Jeopardy! player in history, as well as the winner of the recent Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament. Although it has not been officially announced, it’s been reported that Katie Couric will also step in to host a week of shows. A permanent replacement for Trebek as the host of Jeopardy! has yet to be found. Whoever it is, they will have some very big shoes to fill.