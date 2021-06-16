Test Your Texas: How Many of These Jeopardy! Questions Can You Answer?

For Texans, history started on March 2, 1836. Everything before that was a mistake.

Maybe we're not perfect (who is?), but our state could never be accused of lacking character. Maybe that's why there have been so many Jeopardy! questions about us.

Jeopardy! as we know it has been on the air since 1984, but the show got its start way back 1964. Sadly, we lost legendary host Alex Trebek in November of 2020, but the show lives on and pays tribute to this love for the game and his superb hosting abilities.

Some of you reading this may even remember the original host, Art Flemming, and his announcer, Don Pardo of Saturday Night Live fame. These days there have been rotating guest hosts, including Ken Jennings - the highest-winning game show contestant in American history.

LeVar Burton of Roots, Reading Rainbow, and Star Trek: The Next Generation fame will be guest hosting in July, and I can't wait! He's my personal favorite to become permanent host of the show going forward. To me, it's a no-brainer. Burton inspired countless people to read, learn, and grow as the host of Reading Rainbow and as Chief Engineer of the Enterprise, Geordi LaForge.

Half the fun of watching Jeopardy! is the unique format of the game. As we all know, contestants have all the answers - they just have to get the questions right (ight ight).

Over the decades, the Jeopardy! writers have managed to keep coming up with challenging questions to test the intellectual might of America's best and brightest (and sometimes softball questions for celebrities).

Texas is a place packed with personality, culture, and history, and there've been hundreds of questions/answers about the Lone Star State over the years. Let's take a look at a few recent ones, and keep an eye out because we'll probably add more soon to test your Texas trivia skills and challenge newcomers.

How many of these can you get right without Googling?

