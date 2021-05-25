Alex Trebek has been posthumously nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for his work as the host of Jeopardy! Trebek, who passed away last November after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, has been nominated an incredible 28 previous times for Outstanding Game Show Host as the on-air emcee of Jeopardy!

If Trebek wins, it will cap his career with a third consecutive Daytime Emmy in the category; he won Outstanding Game Show Host in 2019 and 2020. He first won the award in 1989, and then again in 1990, 2003, 2006, and 2008. (He shared one of those prizes with The Price Is Right’s Bob Barker; in 1990 there was a tie.) In 2011, Trebek was also honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmys. On top of the 28 nominations as the host of Jeopardy!, Trebek has also been nominated three more times as the host of Classic Concentration.

In 2021, Trebek will compete in the category against Let’s Make a Deal’s Wayne Brady, Family Feud’s Steve Harvey, Catch 21’s Alfonso Ribeiro, and Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak. If I were a betting man, I would not put any money on Trebek’s competition this year.

The winners of this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards will be announced on June 28. Meanwhile, Jeopardy! continues without Trebek; the remainder of the current season will be hosted by guests. Next week’s host is actress Mayim Bialik; she will be followed by Savannah Guthrie (June 14-25), Dr. Sanjay Gupta (June 28-July 9), George Stephanopoulos (July 12-16), Robin Roberts (July 19-23), LeVar Burton (July 26-30), David Faber (August 2-6), and finally Joe Buck (August 9-13). The show has not announced Trebek’s permanent replacement.