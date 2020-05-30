Little Big Town's voices meld like they were made for one another, and for two of the quartet's members, Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild, the band led them each other -- and, eventually, true love.

When Westbrook joined LBT, Fairchild was married, but after a few short years, a divorce left her single. That's when the magic happened.

“I think there was always something underlying there that we were trying to ignore,” Westbrook tells GAC. “Then when the opportunity came, when all of us ended up single at the same time ... those feelings, you were able to come out with them finally. It was like, ‘We’re single. Let’s get together.’

"She has a beautiful heart, and she’s absolutely gorgeous," he adds, "and I just love her dearly.”

The couple married on May 31, 2006, at a small ceremony in Nashville, and almost four years later, they welcomed their first child, Elijah Dylan Westbrook, who probably experiences the most beautiful lullabies on the planet.

"It is amazing. Jimi is my soulmate," Fairchild tells Us Magazine. "I knew there was a deep connection there, but once you decide to be together, you find even more, and then to have a child together is a beautiful, beautiful thing for us to share and a dream come true."