Congratulations are in order for Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis: The pair welcomed their second daughter, Zara James Allen, on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Prior to her arrival, Allen's fans were informed that his show scheduled Saturday night in Forest City, N.C., was canceled. Just hours before the country star was due to take the stage, he posted to Instagram that the concert would be rescheduled due to a "family emergency."

Thankfully, that emergency turned out to be a blessing, and the entire family is said to be doing great. Later, Allen put his fans' minds at ease by sharing a baby emoji to his Instagram Story.

Baby Zara makes the family a party of five, joining her almost 2-year-old sister Naomi, as well a 7-year-old brother, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

Allen and Alexis have been together since the spring of 2019, after his cousin's wife introduced them. The two Milton, Del., natives got engaged in July of that year and they tied the knot on May 27, 2021, at Pennsylvania's Lake House Inn. The couple first announced news of the pregnancy just two weeks after their wedding.

It's yet to be seen how the arrival of his third child will impact Allen's time on Dancing With the Stars. Most recently, the country singer and his partner, Emma Slater, danced the Paso Doble to the theme of the Disney classic, Mulan. Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays on ABC at 8PM ET. And, just in case a newborn and competition TV show weren't enough to keep Allen busy, he's touring! You can see a list of his upcoming shows on his website.

