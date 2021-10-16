I gotta admit. The gorgeous weather in East Texas this weekend is definitely putting me in the mood to watch spooky movies and eat way too many Reese's peanut butter pumpkins. (Cause honestly, they're candy perfection--amirite?)

So what's your plan for Halloween? Will your kids' be venturing out into the night disguised as pretty princesses and adorable vampires? Or perhaps one of the Avengers or Hermione Granger from Harry Potter?

Ah, trick-or-treating. It's one of your child's favorite things ever. Imagine, an evening where you are literally expected to walk up to doors and ask for free candy. Heck, I'm considering sending letters to ask why adults can't trick-or-treat, too.

Kidding, kidding. Sort of. ;) The last time my friends and I went trick-or-treating I think we were 17. Yeah, we got some unfriendly looks, for sure. (But we got candy! lol)

I have a feeling that we're gonna see a whole bunch of trick or treaters this year--especially after 2020. That makes me happy for the most part. But of course, as always we want to make sure our kids stay safe.

Because seriously, though--as fun as it can be, there is danger afoot. And no I'm not talking about your neighbor Ed that likes to terrify the kids by dressing up as the clown from 'It.' (Though you may wanna keep an eye on him.)

There's some hazard in walking around, especially in the dark, with costumes that can obstruct vision and mobility. This is especially true in more traffic-heavy areas. Here are a few helpful tips and reminders that can keep your kiddo safe on one of the happiest nights of the year:

Trick-Or-Treating? Here are Key Safety Tips For Your Kids Before They Head Out

