Stunningly Gorgeous Longview Home Boasts 8,000 Sq. Ft.

As a Texan (and non-Texans too) we've heard the phrase 'everything is bigger in Texas' and that phrase fits this Longview home perfectly.

The French-style views of the outside of this home listed on Zillow initially caught my attention, but it wasn't until I saw the total square footage of this home when my jaw dropped! This house is massive. Totalling 8,000 sq. ft., which is about five times the size of my house, I can't imagine having that much floor space under one roof. Having that much space also means you better have a fantastic interior decorator that can outfit this property with the perfect amenities.

When I was talking with a co-worker here at the station about this house, he said who has the time to go around cleaning up and dusting when you're expecting people over. My response was, with a house this size you'd probably have someone come in and take care of it for you and on a regular basis too. Honestly, I can barely keep up with my current, much smaller house and I'm sure that goes true for the yard work too.

Check out what $2,175,000 will get on you Sandy Creek Dr. in Longview.

A good chunk of that 8,000 sq. ft. is taken up by eight, yes, eight bathrooms along with five bedrooms. In addition, this home has multiple living areas, a home gym, a library and a 132 bottle wine storage area. If you love to entertain, you've got plenty of storage for all the wine that you'll be serving. The entertaining isn't just limited to indoors, there's also a private infinity-edge pool, spa, fire pit and pool house that adds to the huge outdoor space for a lot of summertime play.

There is plenty of space available for you to just slip away and disappear for a while.

Sandy Creek Dr. has three different levels. The main level features a private owner's suite that has a free-standing soaking tub on the patio that overlooks a private garden. You could disappear with a good book in the secluded library or take a nap in one of the guest rooms.

If you need more space, the listing says you can also purchase three additional parcels of land with this home and that would bring your total land coverage to 24.3 acres, within the city of Longview. Enough from me, check out the pictures of 12 Sandy Creek Dr. in Longview!

