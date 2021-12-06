Jimmie Allen will launch his first-ever headlining tour in early 2022. The 19-date run will launch on February 3 at West Hollywood, Calif., venue Troubadour, spanning several dates on the west coast and in Texas before taking Allen through cities in the south and midwest. His trek is billed as the Down Home Tour.

"I wanted to wait a while before headlining because I wanted the timing to be right, I didn't want to rush it," Allen explains. "I wanted to make sure I was ready, my band was ready, so we could give the audience what they deserve every night -- which is greatness. And I finally feel like my band and I are at a point where greatness is something we can achieve."

The announcement comes at a high point in Allen's career, as he was recently named the 2021 CMA New Artist of the Year, and he's nominated in the all-genre Best New Artist category at the 2022 Grammy Awards. In the meantime, the country star has been pursuing new endeavors across many different corners of the entertainment industry: He competed on the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars, for example, and he also recently released a children's book called My Voice is a Trumpet.

Most recently, he started a new venture called Jab Entertainment, a management and production company that Allen launched in tandem with John Marks and Aaron Benward. The flagship artist signed to that outfit, a duo called Neon Union, is joining Allen as direct support on the Down Home Tour.

Allen's been sharpening his live performance skills leading up to the headlining jaunt, hitting the road with rapper Nelly and country superstar Brad Paisley in recent months.

Tickets to the Down Home Tour go on sale beginning this Friday (Dec. 10) on Allen's website.

Jimmie Allen's 2022 Down Home Tour Dates:

Feb. 3 -- West Hollywood, Calif. @ Troubadour

Feb. 4 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Moonshine Flats

Feb. 5 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ Stoney’s

Feb. 11 -- Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Feb. 12 -- Indio, Calif. @ Spotlight 29 Showroom

Feb. 24 -- Tyler, Texas @ Tyler Junior College

Feb. 25 -- Katy, Texas @ Mo’s Place

Feb. 26* -- San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

March 4 -- Ft. Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

March 11 -- Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

March 12* -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ UW Milwaukee Panther Arena

March 18 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall

March 19 -- Charles Town, W.V. @ The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

Apr. 21 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ Paradise Cove Margaritaville – River Spirit Casino Resort

Apr. 28 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s

Apr. 29 -- Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note

Apr. 30 -- Madison, Wisc. @ The Sylvee

May 12 -- Richmond, Va. @ The National

May 13 -- Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa