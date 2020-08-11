Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris as VP Pick

After months of speculation, Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that Kamala Harris will be his running mate in the 2020 election.

Biden first shared the news in a statement to his supporters just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

"I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked Kamala Harris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate," Biden said in a statement.

Harris seemingly appeared to be the frontrunner for the vice presidential selection for the Biden campaign from the start. The 55-year-old has served as a senator for the state of California since 2017.

In 2003, she was elected as the 27th District Attorney of San Francisco, a position she held before being elected as the Attorney General for the state of California in 2010 and 2014.

Harris campaigned for the 2020 Democratic nomination, but her campaign never seemed to garner the excitement necessary to win the nomination.

The announcement concludes a long search for Biden's campaign team, who had been searching for months, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden publicly pledged to pick a woman as his Vice president during a Democratic debate held back in March.

At the age of 77, Biden will be the oldest president ever elected if he wins in November. By Inauguration Day in 2021, Biden will be 78. As a result, voters will likely look more carefully at who would be able to succeed Biden due to his age.

Biden and Harris will officially accept the Democratic nomination for the presidential race during the Democratic National Convention.

The convention will run from Aug. 17 through Aug. 20, but in the backdrop of COVID-19, it will look like no other party convention in history.

The event will largely be remote because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Neither Biden nor Harris are expected to travel to Milwaukee. Biden will, instead, deliver an address from his home state of Delaware.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party will hold their convention a week later, kicking off on Aug. 24. The convention, which will also be held remotely, is expected to renominate Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice president.

The 2020 Presidential Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Deadlines for voter registration vary by state. Check out details on how you can register to vote by clicking here.