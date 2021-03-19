Texas Man Arrested with Over 100 Rounds of Ammo Outside Vice President’s House In DC

Get our free mobile app

Capitol Police arrested a Texas resident outside the house of the Vice President of the United States Wednesday.

Authorities in the Washington D.C. area issued a 'be on the lookout for' bulletin for a suspect who was reportedly acting suspiciously. According to ABC 13, the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Paul Murray, was reported to the D.C. authorities by his mom who was worried about him because of comments he was making recently. The Brazos County Sheriff's office said in a statement,

"Paul Murray was taken into custody today by law enforcement officials in Washington D.C. The Brazos County Sheriff's Office has been in contact with Paul Murray over the past two weeks at the request of family members due to his behavior. There were no criminal violations found, but our agency continued to monitor the situation because of concerning behavior and statements, as well as, information that Murray may have been in possession of weapons."

Murray, an Army veteran, was arrested outside the house of the vice president on weapons charges. According to KENS5, Murray was said to have an AR-15, 113 rounds of ammunition and 5 high-capacity magazines in his car, which authorities were able to confiscate. Authorities charged him with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her family weren't home at the time due to home renovations underway. The family hadn't yet moved into the home.

