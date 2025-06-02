A tragic story out of San Antonio, TX, this morning as Jonathan Joss, best known as the voice actor of John Redcorn in the popular television show "King of the Hill," was reportedly shot to death outside of his home.

TMZ is reporting that an argument with his neighbor escalated and ended with Joss being shot "... a neighbor whipped out a gun and pumped several bullets into the actor before fleeing."

Jonathan Joss was an American actor, best known as the voice of John Redcorn from seasons 2 to 13 of the animated series "King of the Hill." He was also known for his role as Chief Ken Hotate in "Parks and Recreation." He also had roles in "Tulsa King," "Ray Donovan," and films like "True Grit" and "The Magnificent Seven."

According to the San Antonio Police Dept. and eyewitnesses ... Joss got into a heated argument with his neighbor at a house on the city's south side Sunday night -- leading to a bloody confrontation. - From TMZ

Just like week fans got the long-awaited confirmation that The “King of the Hill” revival would be coming this summer, with a move to Hulu, which also streams the original series, the revival of the former Fox series will debut Aug. 4, with all 10 episodes streaming.

According to TMZ, detectives are now interviewing witnesses to establish what happened. AS of 8:41 this morning San Antonio PD reported "Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega was arrested and charged with murder. Bond has been set at $200K."