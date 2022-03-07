Jordan Davis + Luke Bryan Bring ‘Buy Dirt’ to 2022 ACM Awards

Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan joined forces at the 2022 ACM Awards to perform their hit collaboration "Buy Dirt" on Monday night (March 7).

The heartfelt, laid-back performance followed Bryan's abbreviated version of his recent solo single, "Up." Davis and Bryan traded verses and smiles during the set, which served as another much-deserved mark of success for the collaboration's already impressive run.

"Buy Dirt" was nominated for Song of the Year, Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards. The title track of Davis' 2021 EP quickly hit the top of the country charts in both the U.S. and Canada last year. With lyrics that tap into the simplistic beauty of small-town life, "Buy Dirt" connected with country fans from all backgrounds.

"Luke's been a role model to me and it's just crazy to think that I've got a song out with him," Davis recently told Taste of Country.

In January, Davis and Bryan celebrated the success of their No. 1 hit by getting decked out in their best camouflage to enjoy a day of duck hunting together.

The 2022 ACM Awards took place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and streamed live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This year's event marked the first time that the ceremony aired over a streaming platform instead of a major broadcast network. Dolly Parton hosted the show with the 2021 New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

