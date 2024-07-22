You have probably taken one, maybe two, road trips this summer already in Texas. On that road trip, you probably stopped at Buc-ee's for a quick (laughs in Texan) bathroom break, a drink and some snacks. That is always fun. But what if I told you there is a possibility you could get paid to do that? There is but you need to get signed up for a chance to do it quickly or you won't have this chance again for a while.

Buc-ee's Road Trip

In Texas, there are 37 Buc-ee's stores. That number is a combination of the original stores that line the gulf coast of Texas and the behemoth stores that have popped up the further north you go. As of this writing (July 22, 2024), there are 48 stores across the U.S with plans to add several other stores over the next few years. At least in Texas, it wouldn't be hard to find several Buc-ee's and plan a road trip around stopping at them.

That's where betting.us comes in. They have posted their Buc-ee's Summer Road Trip Challenge giving one lucky person the chance to travel to different Buc-ee's locations, try their food, pick out some merchandise, use the bathrooms and report on what they did. That person will also try out other gas stations and do the same with them. betting.us will pay for the whole thing.

Here's the Details:

Purchase Beaver Nuggets, brisket sandwich, fudge, kolache and jerky

Buy at least one item from that Buc-ee's (t-shirt, plush, etc.)

Rate the bathrooms

Compare prices

Speed of service

Staff friendliness

Do the same at other gas station brands

You Will Get Paid:

$1,000 travel stipend

$1,000 in Buc-ee's gift cards

To enter, you need to submit an application by July 31 at betting.us. If you are chosen, you have until the end of the year (2024) to complete the mission. Sounds fun, right? I'm sure you'd have a friend or two that would love to join in and take the trip with you.

Have some fun and get paid to shop at Buc-ee's, I may need to enter this myself.

