It's not so much a new crime, but it's trending here in Texas, and it's been given a new name. The scary new trend among thieves has been deemed "jugging," and there have been cases in Texas and across the country for a while now.

However, it's now gotten to the point that the FBI has issued an official warning to Americans. The trend began picking up steam in '23, and it is showing no sign of going away.

What's "jugging" and what do Texans need to know about it?

The term refers to a criminal who targets a victim, often someone who lives in an upscale neighborhood. Perhaps the most startling part of this is a criminals may follow their victim for days, weeks, sometimes even months, learning their routine.

A habit of a quick stop at the bank on the way home is something these "juggers" are looking for. Here's part of the official warning that's been issued by the FBI.

The FBI is warning about a new crime trend called jugging, which occurs when thieves watch people take money out of an ATM or bank and then rob them, usually at gunpoint. The FBI is assisting in as many as 80 cases to date in 2024.

How Texans Can Avoid Becoming a "Jugging" Target?

Next time you withdraw any amount of cash from a bank or ATM, remove it from your vehicle. Never leave it unattended.

While at the ATM, be aware of your surroundings. If you do notice someone suspicious watching you or following you, just remember you can always drive to a busy location or take them straight to the closest police department. That'll hopefully scare them off.

‘Jugging’ Doesn't Only Happen at Banks

People withdrawing money from banks do seem to be the most common target, but it's not the only place that jugging occurs. If a criminal knows you have cash, you are a potential target. Always avoid any indication that you could be walking around with a bunch of cash on your person.

Be safe out there, y'all.