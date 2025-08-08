(KNUE-FM) By now you’ve probably heard of the term ‘jugging’. It’s a form of robbery that has been growing in recent years and that includes here in Texas.

What Is “Jugging”?

Jugging is when a suspect follows a potential victim from a bank or ATM machine after collecting cash, this is when the suspect waits patiently until the person goes to their next location and that is when the suspect attempts to steal the money. Most often the victim is either threatened or even assaulted in order for the suspect to get the cash.

READ MORE: Shocking Crimes Committed by Minors in Texas

READ MORE: Dangerous Crime in Texas Needs to STOP

It’s Not Just Happening Around Banks

This crime has been around for a long time, but for some reason it is growing in popularity, which means you need to stay aware of your surroundings at all times.

Get our free mobile app

How the Austin Incident Unfolded

A recent incident occurred when a victim withdrew cash in Austin and was followed by two suspects. After the victim left the bank and went to a nearby restaurant, the suspects broke the passenger side window of the victim’s vehicle to steal the money. The only good news is that they stole the wrong bag and didn’t get any of the money they wanted.

There were photos of the suspects released, and you can see those on the KXAN website by clicking here.

But this should be a huge warning to everyone to be very careful, especially if you’re going to the bank or taking any money out of an ATM machine. It’s always best to have someone with you hopefully that would help deter people from attempting the crime of jugging.

12 Signs That You Could Be a Victim of Identity Theft Identity theft can happen so quickly, and potentially take so long to resolve. Keep an eye out for these 12 warning signs and maybe you can limit the damage done to your credit and your life. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell