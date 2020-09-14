Kelsea Ballerini Feels Some Kind of Way About Red Carpets

There will be no red carpet at the 2020 ACM Awards, which for Kelsea Ballerini means no gown, no glam and no anxiety. Believe it or not, the "Hole in the Bottle" singer isn't always a fan of red carpet opportunities.

Talking to Taste of Country prior to the 2020 ACM Awards, Ballerini — a Female Vocalist of the Year nominee — shared that last year, she agonized over red carpet opportunities.

"Like, I hated them because I got so anxious," she says. "I don't know why. I would just struggle really bad with anxiety about them, so I would just run on, do photos and like three interviews and leave because I just hated it."

While the photogenic 27-year-old has no trouble entertaining on stage and in interviews, she describes herself as more of an introvert. Red carpets are loud and fraught with ways they can end poorly — an artist who stops for photos is opening herself up for criticism online or a photographer's opinion on what a good photo looks like. She thinks about all of it.

"And then I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, Carrie Underwood is on the carpet. Get out of her way, she's the queen,'" Ballerini continues. You can tell it's been a different kind of year by what she says next:

"But now, I miss it so much. I'm like, 'Yes, put me in a pair of Spanx and let's go!'"

Ballerini will be performing her new single "Hole in the Bottle" during the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday. The CBS broadcast begins at 8PM ET.

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.