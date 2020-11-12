Kelsea Ballerini Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After 2020 CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini is shutting down speculation that she might be pregnant following her appearance at Wednesday night's (Nov. 11) 2020 CMA Awards.

At the annual awards show, Ballerini both stunned on the red carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana dress and performed her feel-good single "Hole in the Bottle" during the broadcast. The next day, however, she was met with a Twitter rumor commenting on her appearance.

Is Ballerini currently attempting to hide a pregnancy from the world? The singer remained kind, but was firm in her reply when she took the time to combat the groundless gossip.

"I'm sure you mean well," Ballerini responded to a Twitter user, "but it's incredibly insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant."



She continued, "I'm not, by the way. Just carrying around my organs. But if I were, I'd want to share that in my own time when I felt ready. Let's not judge bloat levels on the internet."

Ballerini's words should be common sense, but the internet can be a wellspring of clueless criticism and unfounded commentary. Following the singer's reply, of course, the tweet she was responding to vanished.

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker were this year's CMA Awards hosts, after Carrie Underwood relinquished the gig following 12 years as co-host. Underwood had joined with McEntire and Dolly Parton to emcee the 2019 CMA Awards; before that, she hosted the show for over a decade with Brad Paisley.

The other new thing at this year's CMAs —unsurprisingly — was the the novel coronavirus. Scheduled performers including Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard bowed out with positive tests before the ceremony, while, an hour before the broadcast, Lady A also ducked out with news that a family member had contracted the disease. (The group's Charles Kelly pre-taped a segment with Carly Pearce, however.) Musician Jenee Fleenor, set to be in the show's opening number, also pulled out, as did Rascal Flatts, both due to positive tests.

Still, while rolling with the setbacks, the show did take measures to keep everyone safe: Notwithstanding McEntire's blinged-out PPE, that included not allowing fans inside the show -- only presenters, performers, crew and guests could attend. It also meant a socially distanced red carpet and a switch from the customary Nashville venue of Bridgestone Arena to the smaller Music City Center.

On Wednesday night, the Country Music Association responded to viewers' concerns with a statement that said it was "following all protocols that have been put in place by the CDC as well as the creative unions to ensure we provide the safest environment possible."