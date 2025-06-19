Three hours due north of Dallas, TX, straight up I-35, you will find one of the biggest chicken fried steak challenges in the known universe. This might be the only good reason to visit Oklahoma.

Not only has Kendall's Restaurant, located in Noble, OK, issued one of the biggest food challenges I've ever seen, but that chicken fried steak is making my mouth water.

An Oklahoma Chicken Fried Steak Challenge Bigger Than Texas

The Chicken Fry Challenge has been attempted thousands of times since 2012, but according to the restaurant's website, it's only been defeated around a hundred times.

I don't like those odds... But I really would like to get that chicken fried steak into my belly. The good news is you can order one without taking the challenge, but that's not any fun.

Are You Up For The Challenge?

"The Chicken Fry Challenge was conceived all in fun in 2003 with very few attempts until around 2012 when it took off with the popularity of Food Challenge TV shows such as Man vs Food and Social media."

Molly Schuyler and Dan Killer Kennedy currently own the fastest times at The Challenge with a time of 8 minutes and 3 seconds each.

The Challenge Description

Three Original Chicken Fried Steaks (1 lb each)

2 scoops of mashed potatoes or fries

Side salad & 2 servings of green beans

There is a biscuit & 2 cinnamon rolls

There is a 1-hour time limit to finish

Time starts as soon as you cut into your food or take your first bite

You may stand during the challenge, and dunking is allowed too

Oh, and if you can't finish, you don't get a doggy bag for your leftovers, nope, at Kendall's you get a "quitters box."