Last year longtime friends and collaborators Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager made it official: the pair teamed up to create Dos Borrachos, a one-of-a-kind collaboration and duets album of the same name.

While Creager wasn't with Fowler tonight at Schoepf's BBQ in Belton earlier this week, another one of the Redneck Messiah's longtime friends and collaborators was. As such Jarrod Birmingham joined Fowler for a stirring rendition of Hank William Jr.'s "Family Tradition."

Fowler is a staple in the Texas scene and has been for over two decades. The beloved Texan's 2019 album Barstool Stories has already seen three singles climb the Texas charts ("Beach Please," "Country Song To Sing," and "Better with Beer").

Birmingham is one of Texas' last true singing cowboys. The Victoria native, and bull rider turned country singer/songwriter released his latest album All About Me in 2017, and his single "December Gone" remains one of our favorite songs released in the 2010s.

Man, I sure do miss concerts.

