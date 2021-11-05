Cody Johnson’s First-Ever Christmas Album is Proof We’ve All Been Good Boys & Girls

We've known it was on its way, but the official announcement had me feeling like it was actually Christmas morning. It's gonna be a Cody Johnson Christmas at the Logan household this year. And every year.

A Cody Johnson Christmas will be out on Nov. 19th, and the new project will feature several Christmas standards as well as a couple of original songs. We'll also get a Willie Nelson "Pretty Paper" update and a cover of Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December," which isn't technically a Christmas song, but it does take place during it.

Johnson doesn't agree with my last statement however, "That’s a Christmas song, by the way," Johnson tells Taste of Country Nights of the Haggard original. "You put some jingle bells on anything, it’s a Christmas song."

There's also a special appearance from The Dos Barrachos, Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager are featured on "Feliz Navidad, and he brings his wife and daughters aboard for "Silent Night."

His original tune, the Trent Wilmon penned "Hat Made Of Misletoe” is out now.

A Cody Johnson Christmas Tracklist:

1. Christmas All Year Long – Trent Willmon

2. Pretty Paper – Willie Nelson

3. I’ll Be Home For Christmas – Kim Gannon, Walter Kent, Buck Ram

4. If We Make It Through December – Merle Haggard

5. Away In A Manger – *arrangement by Cody Johnson, Trent Willmon

6. Hat Made Of Mistletoe – Trent Willmon

7. White Christmas – Irving Berlin

8. Silent Night (feat. Clara, Brandi, and Cori Johnson) – *arrangement by Cody Johnson, Trent Willmon

9. Feliz Navidad (feat. Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager) – José Feliciano

10. Santa Claus Is Back In Town – Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller

TOP 25: The Highest Paying Jobs in Texas I don't know personally if there is any truth to the old saying "more money, more problems." But I do know there are a few songs about it, and that I'd love to find out if it 's true. And chances are if your job isn't on this list, you'd like to know more about those problems as well.