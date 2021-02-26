An impending jail sentence sets the scene for a final 24 hours of debauchery-filled freedom in Koe Wetzel's new "Good Die Young" music video. The Texas star makes the most of the time, that's for sure.

"Bud, you're about to go to prison for a very long time. You've got 24 hours. What the hell are you do with 'em?" a cigar-smoking, lawyer type tells Wetzel in the beginning moments of the music video. The older man laughs as the singer grins -- challenge clearly accepted.

A 24-hour clock begins counting down as Wetzel puts his plans into motion: spending time with someone he loves, stopping by a chapel, playing a game with his grandmother, hunting target practice ... and, of course, one last booze-fueled night out on the town. "I don’t want to think about tomorrow / What if tomorrow never comes? / Take me to a place without the sorrow / The story’s getting old where the good die young," he sings.

The Erica Alexandria Silverman-directed clip, ends with a twist, however. Viewers see Wetzel, with just under 30 minutes left, in a retro limousine and at a literal fork in the road. Judging by the previous 23 or so hours, we've got a pretty good idea which way he goes.

"Good Die Young" comes from Wetzel's 2020 album Sellout, his third studio record. The artist is currently preparing for a brief run of acoustic shows with Nashville-based singer and hit songwriter Hardy, which will begin on March 9. By March 13, they'll have played five shows throughout Texas.