It's spring time in Texas and the new MLB season is in full swing. Yesterday (April 5), was the Texas Rangers home opener, and while Rangers fans were not pleased with the outcome of the game, Globe Life Field did host the first full-capacity sporting event in the US in over a year.

Nearly 40,000 baseball fans showed up at the ballpark, that is still in Arlington, in what is said was a sellout. Included among the fans a couple of Texas Music stars, did you catch Koe Wetzel and Randy Rogers posted up along the third baseline taking selfies? The Texas Music stars shown bright yesterday, Randy also posted a pic with Casey Donahew from the game.

Speaking of baseball stadiums, Koe might as well get comfortable there. This weekend he kicks off his three-show Ballpark Stadium Tour with Kolby Cooper in Tulsa on April 10th. He'll head to San Antonio on March 24th with Chris Colston, who was also hanging with Randy and Koe in Arlington yesterday. And on May 1st, Pecos & The Rooftops will be in Amarillo to play with Koe at Hodgetown Stadium.

As far a baseball action goes, the Rangers fell to 1-3 on the young season after the 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Monday afternoon. They'll look to get back in the the win column today in game two of the series.

