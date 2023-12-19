Koe Wetzel Singing ‘Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer’

From Dallas, TX and beyond, not all of us are easily able get into that Christmas spirit. Perhaps the Michael Bublé cover of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" leaving you wanting more... for Christmas?

Maybe Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," is it not gettin' you rockin'? Is even the biggest Christmas song of-all-time, Bing Crosby's "White Christmas," unable to fix your three-sizes-too-small-heart? Welp, Koe can fix it.

Here comes Santa Koe, here comes Santa Koe, right down Santa Koe Lane. We've got exactly what you need -- Koe singing about the most famous reindeer of all time, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

