(Terrell, Texas) - We have to stop at a gas station from time to time to fill up our vehicles to keep them running. As Grogu would say, no gassy-gas, no zoomy-zoom. To pay for that gas, you can go inside to prepay or just use your card at the pump and avoid the inside altogether.

Any station will allow you to use your debit or credit card to prepay for gas while inside. If you don't use the whole amount, come back in and have the change refunded to your card. A little cumbersome, sure, but some prefer to do it that way.

Paying for Gas at Buc-ee's and Other Gas Stations

There are a plethora of discussions about getting gas at Buc-ee's. Many believe you need to get your gas then pull into a parking spot to shop. That's what I do. There's no need to take up a gas pump for 20 minutes to look around.

Others will park at the pumps, go inside to grab a drink and a snack, set how much they want for gas, pay for everything then head out. That's okay to do. It's how to pay for that gas that's starting to frustrate Buc-ee's fans and random travelers.

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Buc-ee's Frustrating Pay-at-the-Pump Rule

Buc-ee's is wanting to simplify and quicken the process of getting gas by not allowing you to use your card to prepay for gas inside the store (mysanantonio.com). Many people have both complained about, and praised, this decision. Some believe it's to get people to stop hanging out at the pumps. Others don't like the rule because of the fear of card skimmers.

Don't fear, if you're wanting to pay with cash, prepaying at the register is still the way to go. This rule is only for those who carry nothing but plastic in their wallet.

READ MORE: It Appears Buc-ee's has Changed Their Trailer Policy, Frustrating Travelers

Buc-ee's Fan Believes You're a jerk for Parking at the Gas Pump It's a complaint that's seen quite a few times on Buc-ee's fan sites and city Facebook groups, people not liking other people that park at the gas pump. Gallery Credit: Buc-ees Lovers Facebook Group