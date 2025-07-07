Kroger has been a popular store and a strong brand in Texas for decades, but even decades of success can't save brick-and-mortar stores from the Internet.

Currently, the grocery giant operates over 1,200 stores across sixteen states, but now the company has said it plans to close 60 of its supermarkets across the U.S. over the next year and a half.

Krogers Will Be Closing 60+ Stores Nationwide

The recent revelation stopped short of specifying which store locations it plans to close down, and don't expect a full list anytime soon. According to CBS MoneyWatch, Kroger does not intend to release a list of the affected stores.

"In the first quarter, Kroger recognized an impairment charge of $100 million related to the planned closing of approximately 60 stores over the next 18 months. As a result of these store closures, Kroger expects a modest financial benefit," the company said.

Kroger first revealed the plan to close stores during its first-quarter earnings call. The company is reporting that sales dropped slightly to $45.1 billion compared to $45.3 billion for the same period a year earlier.

Get our free mobile app

Despite Kroger declining to release a full list of affected stores, the company has confirmed that at least one North Texas location will be closing.

"Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close our McKinney store located at 1707 W. University Dr.," Kroger said in a statement. "This closure is part of a larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure the long-term health of our business."

Kroger has also confirmed that all affected employees at this and other closing stores will be offered transfers to new locations.