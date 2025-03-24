Texas’ Second Largest Grocer Announces More Big Layoffs

With the U.S. economy in major flux, more and more people are worried about their jobs. Well, we've got some disconcerting news as Texas' second-largest grocery store and America's largest has announced another round of layoffs.

According to a report at Grovery Dive, Kroger has laid off an unspecified number of workers at its retail analytics subsidiary, called 84.51°. The news has been confirmed by a company spokesperson, with the latest round of layoffs at the massive grocery chain only affecting workers in the company's data analysis unit.

“As we continue delivering fresh, affordable food to our customers, we are focusing on key priority areas that support our go-to-market strategy,” the spokesperson said. “As part of this prioritization work, we announced team restructures and a small number of eliminated roles to improve efficiency.”

The report cites a failed merger with Albertson's and Koroger's continuing search for a new CEO as potential reasons for the layoffs. The two companies had planned to merge under a proposed $25 billion merger this year.

There are currently 210 Kroger stores in Texas, across 85 towns. The grocery giant operates Kroger, Tom Thumb, Albertson's, Market Street, and Randalls under the Kroger banner.

In July 2024, the potential merger was revealed along with a list of 28 Kroger stores across the country that were to be closed down.

Since the first Kroger store opened in 1883, the grocery giant has become a popular go-to for in-store, curbside pickup, and delivery, offering thousands of quality products ranging from fresh produce, meats, and seafood, to dry goods, home supplies, health products, and more.

Now, The Top 10 Snobbiest Towns in Texas The folks at Road Snacks think they've figured it out. Again, they've claimed to figure out which cities are the snobbiest in The Lone Star State, not me.