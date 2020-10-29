Kroger Will Offer $25 Rapid Antibody Tests At Their Pharmacies

Rapid tests will be available at all Kroger pharmacies by the end of November.

Kroger Health announced on Monday that its pharmacies and clinics will be offering rapid COVID antibody tests to the public. The tests are authorized by the United State Federal Food and Drug Administration and will use a blood sample from a finger-prick to determine if a person has had COVID-19.

Keep in mind, the antibody test is NOT the same as a COVID-19 test. The antibody test determines whether or not you've been infected with the virus in the past; the COVID test determines whether or not you're currently infected.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger Heath has remained committed to helping people live healthier lives by offering in-clinic and at-home COVID-19 testing solutions supported by our multi-disciplinary team of licensed, trained and experienced healthcare providers," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "Making rapid antibody testing available across our family of pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease."

The tests will cost $25 and have results in 15 minutes.

This is great, but what about rapid COVID tests? This is just my personal opinion, but I don't feel like we're at a place yet where we need antibody tests BEFORE rapid COVID tests. What do YOU think?