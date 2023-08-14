Some East Texans remain baffled by the ongoing labor shortage in East Texas--although some say it's getting better. However, one Tyler, TX woman rejects the claim that it's just because "people don't wanna work."

There's a strong chance that by this juncture you've become familiar with the "Great Resignation."

Wikipedia describes it as such:

"The Great Resignation, also known as the Big Quit, is the ongoing trend of employees voluntarily leaving their jobs, from spring 2021 to the present..."

Some suggest the Big Quit is a reaction to being quarantined during the Covid-19 pandemic, yes. But they also say it may have been caused by "the American government refusing to provide necessary worker protection, and wage stagnation despite rising costs of living."

Whatever the case, we've definitely seen some indication that this has affected our workforce in Tyler, Longview, and other East Texas cities.

People have varying opinions on this, of course. In Texas, we have a tendency to be hardworking people with a business focus. So, as you can imagine, many East Texans have been frustrated due to their conclusion that "people just don't wanna work!"

Do you think people "just don't wanna work?" Is that what's to blame for the labor shortages at many of our East Texas businesses? Your thoughts are desired here.

On a local social media group page, one Tyler, Texas woman refuted the blanket claim that people "just don't wanna work," and that's why so many are refusing to work, for example, in the food service industry.

She says that it isn't laziness that keeps many people from returning. Rather it's the way food service workers are treated by some customers and members of management.

Whether the poor treatment is in direct lack of respect for the work being done or indirectly in the case of promising a particular number of hours or allowing some flexibility in scheduling when family needs arise from time to time, she says former employees are FED UP.

Have you ever experienced poor treatment or heard of it within the food service industry in East Texas?

As someone who began working life as a Subway Sandwich "Artist" and then as a server at various restaurants, I've always found it to truly depend on the individuals at the helm of any given business. I've experienced both extremes and in-between.

This Tyler woman went on to remind her readers that servers STILL only make 2.15 per hour. Yes, plus tips. Which is okay when people tip well. Not everyone does, though.

So what did those commenting on her post have to say in response to her rant?

Not surprisingly perhaps, their responses were quite varied.

Some agreed wholeheartedly and shared their own experiences. Another reason for quitting and not returning to the food service industry was realizing how precarious their situation was in situations where they didn't have health insurance at their jobs. I guess living through a pandemic and seeing the health crises there brings that potential pitfall to light in a way it wasn't before.

I can certainly empathize with her argument. Been there. At the same time, it really does depend on the people in charge (which she also stated as a disclaimer in her post.)

There are some incredibly kind business owners and managers who do all they can for their employees. And I feel deeply for THEIR situation now--trying their best to recruit quality employees to take care of customers.

What do you think a just solution to this issue might be? Let us know.

The 15 Best Places for Sandwiches in Tyler, TX? Local People Chime in Wondering where to get the best sandwiches in the Tyler, Texas area? Well, local people recently kindly chimed in on a Facebook social media group page.

Here are the 10 Most Googled Questions About Tyler, Texas with Answers Some of these may surprise you. Others? Maybe not. But I would almost guarantee you'll learn at least one thing you didn't know before.