Have you ever called the cops because the food you wanted from a restaurant was no longer on the menu? No? Me either.

The same cannot be said for a woman who was recently the subject of a TikTok video posted by user @pjmossell. The video depicts a woman allegedly calling the police because the restaurant "didn't have nacho fries."

It's pretty extreme for someone to actually call the police because a restaurant doesn't have what they want on the menu. It also appears that maybe the employees didn't do much of anything to de-escalate the situation, either.

The video picks up after the initial argument over nacho fries, the truth of which I suppose we will regretfully never know. How will we ever go on?

I feel a little bit bad for the daughter in the video, who looks pretty annoyed standing next to her mother who is clearly having a moment. The employees yell some things to the woman's daughter and are told very sternly by the woman, "Don't address my daughter."

So, is this just another instance of an entitled white lady demanding what they want like a big friggin' baby? Or is there a little more to the story than what TikTok let on?

In any case, it's worth remembering to be on your best behavior in restaurants, whether you are working or ordering dinner. You never know who is out to turn you into a TikTok star over something as stupid as Nacho Fries. They aren't even that good. Chalupa's on the other hand? Those things are probably worth calling the police over.

